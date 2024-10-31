Mosquito-borne illness alert issued for Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is warning residents of another confirmed case of the West Nile virus.

Health officials said there have been four cases of the mosquito-borne illness since July 2024.

DOH-Marion and the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will conduct ultra-low volume sprays in specific areas.

There are some precautions from health officials that can help avoid mosquito bites.

See the tips below:

Protect yourself with insect repellant

Read labels carefully before using repellant.



Always apply insect repellant to exposed skin or clothing, not under clothing.



Look for repellants that are suitable for children



Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Do not apply permethrin to your skin.

Stop mosquitos from breeding

Mosquitos breed near standing water.



Repair holes in screens.



Keep doors and exterior windows closed.



Use air conditioning



Keep screens on all windows.



At least once a week, empty or cover these things that can hold standing water: buckets, toys, child pools, pool covers, birdbaths, trash and recycling bins, boats, car covers, roof gutters, coolers, tires, and pet dishes.

