Severe storms threaten Mother’s Day weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for a stormy and rainy weekend, with a significant weather alert for Monday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. this afternoon and evening, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail.

Saturday offers a slight break, with only scattered AM showers possible under partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. However, isolated thunderstorms may develop by late afternoon.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be wet, starting with a 20-30% chance of morning rain that jumps to 60% by mid-afternoon.

Monday is a weather alert day due to widespread severe storms, with risks of 60 mph winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather clears by early Tuesday, returning the region to calmer, warmer conditions.

