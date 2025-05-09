Boy, 4, found dead in pond behind Rockledge-area apartment complex, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A child‘s death is being investigated in Brevard County.

The body of a 4-year-old boy was found in a pond Friday morning near Rockledge, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the Mission Bay Apartments on San Antonio Way after the boy was reported missing around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said the child was located in the water at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details on this breaking story.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group