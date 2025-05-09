Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of Edgewater Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in Orlando.

A vehicle struck a person on Edgewater Drive at All American Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.

FHP said road closures will impact traffic at this intersection while troopers investigate the crash.

