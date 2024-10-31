Baby powder recall expanded to 35 states, including Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is now included in an FDA baby powder recall.

Federal regulators say recent tests show asbestos in Dyna Care branded baby powder.

The recall has expanded from 12 states to 35 states, including Florida.

