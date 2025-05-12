Osceola County substitute teacher arrested, accused of throwing student into wall

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud police have arrested a substitute teacher at Neptune Elementary School.

Police say Casmore Shaw, 71, allegedly grabbed a student by the shirt collar and threw him into a classroom wall as punishment. The alleged incident happened on April 30.

The police department says the school notified them and the Department of Children and Families after it happened.

“Student safety is, and will always be, one of our department’s most important concerns,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “We have worked diligently with school administration and DCF to ensure a thorough investigation, making sure our students have the secure and nurturing environment they deserve.”

Police say the Osceola County School District confirmed that Shaw was immediately removed from classroom duties as a long-term substitute teacher and is no longer employed by the district.

Shaw is among multiple substitute teachers who have been arrested in central Florida in the last few weeks.

