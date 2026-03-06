Kissimmee Police Lieutenant arrested for unauthorized access of security footage

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Kissimmee Police Department Lieutenant Lacey Santone was arrested Thursday, March 5, and charged with two computer-related crimes, according to the department.

The arrest follows a criminal investigation into the unauthorized access and sharing of footage from the department’s internal camera system.

According to the Kissimmee Police Department, the investigation began on Dec. 12, 2025, after an officer provided information related to a closed Internal Affairs case. Investigators said Santone accessed the agency’s internal security footage multiple times for personal reasons while she was both on and off duty.

Authorities said that during the investigation, they found Santone used her personal cell phone to record video footage from the secured security system. Investigators allege she then shared those recordings with two other officers who did not have authorized access to the system. The department said it worked with the Osceola County State Attorney’s Office to establish probable cause before an arrest warrant was issued.

According to the department, Santone voluntarily surrendered after the warrant was issued and was booked into the Osceola County Jail. Court records show she was held on a $2,500 bond and bonded out at 9:45 p.m.

The department also said personnel within the agency assisted with the investigation.

Charles Broadway, chief of the Kissimmee Police Department, addressed the arrest and emphasized the department’s internal response. Broadway praised the individuals who assisted in the probe into the lieutenant’s conduct.

“The actions of the officer who came forward and those who cooperated in the investigation demonstrated our department’s core values and underscore the integrity and professionalism we expect, including holding each other accountable to maintain public trust,” Broadway said.

The department said Santone has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave without pay, effective immediately as the legal process moves forward.

The Kissimmee Police Department will also conduct an administrative investigation into the matter.

