9 Investigates: Newly promoted Kissimmee Police Lieutenant under criminal and internal investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A newly promoted Kissimmee Police Lieutenant is the subject of a criminal and an internal investigation.

Lacey Santone was officially sworn in as a Lieutenant with the Kissimmee Police Department on December 2nd.

Now, just about one month later, she is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of both investigations.

On Thursday, neither the Kissimmee Police Department (KPD) nor the State Attorney’s Office would provide details about the ongoing investigations.

However, documents obtained by 9 Investigates show that, right before her promotion, Santone was in trouble with the department for actions she took after her boss was fired.

According to Internal Affairs documents, a tipster told KPD that Santone accessed building security cameras without the proper authorization.

The tipster said, Santone, “Unprofessionally and possibly illegally under Florida State Statute 815.06, accessed the building video system in order to show him walking out of the building to the employees she supervises.”

The emailed tip also said Santone was “laughing and mocking” her former boss, Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz.

A security camera audit obtained by Channel 9 shows she accessed the cameras dozens of times during that period of time.

She was ultimately sustained and received a written reprimand for her “unauthorized use of city equipment.”

About two weeks later, the then sergeant was promoted to Lieutenant.

At the time, Channel 9 asked Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway about his decision to promote Santone just two weeks after she was reprimanded.

He defended Santone and said her promotion was “well-deserved,” writing in part:

“Santone has the authority to view and access the security cameras for official Department or City business in normal circumstances. Santone took ownership of the minor policy violation, and the discipline administered does not disqualify her for this promotion. Santone’s notable achievements and ongoing commitment to both the Kissimmee Police Department and the community reinforced my decision to promote her.”

He went on to cite several accolades, including that Santone was the 2024 Sergeant of the year, a member of the Marine Unit, the agency’s Crisis Negotiation Team Leader, a board member of both the Kissimmee Downtown CRA and Kissimmee Mainstreet, and that Santone was endorsed by administrative staff unanimously.

While Santone is now on administrative leave, the boss she allegedly mocked has been reinstated.

9 Investigates previously reported Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz challenged his firing and was reinstated based on a technicality. on

He was initially fired over his decision making after a scandal that began over a use of force case in 2023. That case ultimately led to a top-down overhaul at the Kissimmee Police Department and the resignation of the former Chief, Betty Holland.

Channel 9 reported on Wednesday, Munoz is now receiving paychecks, despite not actually returning to work.

The deputy chief’s current annual salary is $156,894.40, which he is receiving while sitting out.

The Kissimmee Police Department only said in response to our inquiry about why Munoz had not returned, “We will provide further information about the next steps as soon as those are finalized.”

