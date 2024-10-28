Kissimmee police chief resigns, interim chief named after concerns during grand jury investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department chief has resigned after the State Attorney’s Office raised concerns about her statements during a grand jury proceeding.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the City Manager, Mike Steigerwald, had accepted the resignation of Chief Betty Holland.

The news release states Steigerwald has requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and appointed Major Robert Anzueto as Interim Chief of Police beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“We fully support the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity,” said Steigerwald. “However, for those who do not meet our high standards, we will ensure a thorough, independent review of all allegations is performed and will make the necessary changes within the department to maintain trust.”

The police department said OCSO had also been requested to lead the investigations of the officers referenced in the letter from the State Attorney’s Office.

“We recognize the issues posed by the actions of a few individuals,” said Steigerwald. “However, we are equally aware of the many dedicated officers who embody the values of service and integrity that should not go unnoticed. Our commitment to them, and to the community, is unwavering. Together, we will work to restore trust and ensure that every officer is held to the highest standards of conduct.”

The City of Kissimmee is expected to have more this week on its plans to move the department forward after two officers were placed on administrative leave. In total, 11 officers are said to now have issues with their credibility.

9 Investigates broke the story that the state attorney’s office sent a letter to the city of Kissimmee saying that several of the officers were untruthful. Others admitted they lied or left out information in interviews with the state regarding an officer use of force case.

The letter also named the police chief and said that Chief Betty Holland’s interview was inconsistent with other sworn testimony.

Channel 9 showed the letter to Randy Nelson, a law enforcement expert who believes in and teaches community policing.

He told us after the read that the legitimacy of that police department is in question.

The case involved officer Andrew Baseggio, who on body camera was seen kneeing a man in the face and tasing him.

He received an eight-hour suspension, but after Channel 9 aired the story in 2023, the state took the case and asked for an investigation.

FDLE did look into the case, but the state decided to conduct its own investigation and sent it to a grand jury, which indicted Baseggio on multiple charges, including battery.

Nelson said major changes have to be made at the department in the long term to build community trust again, but he says action has to be taken now, including taking officers off the street.

“You have an agency that basically has no credibility,” Nelson said. “So, you would put everybody on administrative duty, but you have to have due process, but in terms of them interacting face to face? I don’t know if I can do that. Anybody that was named in that in that report by state.”

According to a document, Detective Jonathan Fernandez said in June that he didn’t know about any conversations with other officers about Officer Baseggio’s use of force. But in a second interview in July, he told the attorneys he was “untruthful.” Also, off the streets, Officer Millie Sanchez.

The state said she admitted to giving false and misleading answers in her first interview.

