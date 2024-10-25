2 Kissimmee Police officers have been relieved of duty following WFTV report

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two Kissimmee Police Officers have relieved of duty after the State Attorney’s Office said the admitted to lying to a Grand Jury proceeding.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News broke the story about 11 KPD officers and how their credibility is now on the line.

It all stems from the case of Andrew Baseggion who was seen on video kneeing a man in the face.

Baseggion was charged with that incident after the State Attorney sad the story air on WFTV in 2023.

The investigation began after the State Attorney had concerns over the fact that Baseggion received just an eight-hour suspension over the incident.

Channel 9 is working to get more information on this developing story and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

The Kissimmee Police Department sent this statement to WFTV:

“At this time, two of the 11 members of the Police Department have been placed on administrative leave.”

