State attorney raises concerns about the truthfulness of 11 officers during grand jury proceeding

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned that a letter has been sent to the Kissimmee police department informing them that there are issues with multiple officers’ statements, and now up to 11 of them could be Brady listed.

The Brady List is a public database of information about police who have been involved in misconduct, complaints, or use-of-force incidents.

The Brady list is something the court uses when it comes to identifying when an officer could be questioned.

The department has a little more than 150 officers in total. We do not know yet who those officers are because the city has not yet filled our request for that public record, but in a statement said,

“We have received a letter from the state attorney’s office that raises concerns about the truthfulness and conduct of 11 members of the police department. The city is reviewing the claims and has requested additional information and evidence from the state attorney’s office to begin investigating the allegations. We take these allegations seriously and are committed to thoroughly examining the matter.”

That same grand jury has made a presentment to KPD following the indictment of one of their officers. A presentment is a formal statement asking that a matter be handled.

The jury indicted Officer Andrew Baseggio for this incident we first reported on in 2023. Baseggio was indicted on multiple charges, including felony battery for tasing and kneeing a man in the face.

Sources told us the department did not want to do a criminal investigation on their own but did bring it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement later after the state raised questions about the video they saw on our air. The jury in the presentment will lay out what they heard and possible recommendations to the department. We know at least a dozen people were interviewed in the proceedings, either by the jury or by state attorneys.

The presentment is sealed until the department has time to respond. It could be made public next week.

