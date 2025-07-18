Police in Cocoa capture a gator in a neighborhood

COCOA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Cocoa Police Department responded to a call of an alligator sighting on University Lane.

Officers on the scene found the small alligator roaming the streets.

Cocoa alligator (WFTV)

The officer on the scene called for assistance from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Committee.

The gator was caught and secured within minutes of the wildlife officer’s arrival.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group