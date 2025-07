ORLANDO, Fla. — FDLE Orlando and Homeland Security arrested two illegal Brazilian immigrants on Thursday.

Lafaiett Pereira was wanted on an active INTERPOL Red Notice out of Brazil for homicide.

Pereira’s wife was wanted on a warrant for operating a business without a license.

Aiding agencies on this investigation included ICE and the U.S> Marshals.

