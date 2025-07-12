Weather causes ground stops at Orlando airport and delays in flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for all departures from Orlando International Airport due to thunderstorms, effective from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The ground stop affects flights departing from multiple air traffic control centers, including ZTL, ZDC, ZNY, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZOB, ZBW, ZMA, ZME, ZID, and ZAB.

The probability of the ground stop being extended is considered medium, ranging from 30% to 60%.

Apart from the ground stop, departures from Orlando International Airport experience an average delay of 15 minutes caused by Traffic Management (TM) efforts. These delays are likely to grow as the situation unfolds.

The FAA has also put a ground stop on departures to Orlando International because of thunderstorms. Travelers planning to fly to or from Orlando International Airport should prepare for possible delays and check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

