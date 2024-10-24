14yo killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Marion County said a 14-year-old was found dead Wednesday evening.
Deputies responded to the 15000 block of SW 48th Avenue in the Marion Oaks subdivision for reports of a shooting.
When emergency crews arrived, they found Marshaun Jones, 14, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Marion County investigators provided no additional details but they do believe this is a homicide.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Jason Williams at 352- 369-6715.
If you would like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference tip number 24-35 in your tip.
