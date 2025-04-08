Suspect arrested in Kissimmee Publix parking lot road rage shootout

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A weeklong search for the suspect in a road rage gunfire incident has come to an end.

Osceola County deputies said 23-year-old Jesus Manuel Perez Jr. was arrested in Polk County Monday.

Deputies said on March 30, Perez fired multiple rounds at a victim in a busy Publix shopping lot located at 841 Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he believes Perez was the primary aggressor.

“There’s one thing when you’re really seriously defending yourself, but there’s another thing when you’re in your car and you actually go out of your way to follow someone,” said Lopez.

According to deputies, this started at the traffic light when the victim did not immediately notice the light turn green. Deputies say Lopez was driving the car behind the victim and began honking his horn excessively until the victim began to drive.

According to the sheriff, the victim wanted to avoid confrontation and pulled into the Publix parking lot, but deputies said Perez followed the victim.

According to deputies, Perez pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at the victim. The victim then quickly reversed his car and returned fire.

Lopez said a total of seven rounds were exchanged, but no one was hurt.

“In the middle of the day, in a parking lot, especially a shopping center where there’s people, I mean, it just really could have gone in a totally different direction,” said Lopez.

Deputies said Perez is being charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharge of a firearm in public.

According to the sheriff, Perez told deputies during his arrest that he was at the scene, but said he opened fire in self-defense.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group