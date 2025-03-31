POINCIANA, Fla. — The Osceola Sheriff says he needs the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect. Witnesses say he ran off after hitting several cars and a building in a busy parking lot.

“Was pop, pop, pop, pop like 6 to 8 shots.” That’s how a witness describes the shooting. Osceola deputies are on the search for the person who fired the shots hitting vehicles, as well as a chiropractor’s office.

It all went down in this Poinciana Publix parking lot Sunday afternoon, causing lots of chaos.

Osceola Sheriff says he needs the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect Shooter on the loose in possible road rage at a Publix located in Poinciana, FL. (Kenny)

“I told the customers and rest of people inside the liquor store to get down to the ground.” Frank S, also known as Dragon says ,he was inside his store when shots were fired. He shared video of the scene with us. “Saw people hiding, ducking behind cars and it was intense.”

Deputies say the suspect is still on the loose. They are trying to determine what exactly happened and are calling it a possible road rage.

Frank says it happened after a red SUV pulled out of a spot. You can see how the headlight and bumper were damaged and the airbag deployed.

“There were a couple of vehicles exiting the parking lot and when they were leaving, they went ahead and one cut the other one off and out of nowhere there was gunfire. "

Frank says around 6 people were in 5 vehicles that got hit by bullets. He says the suspect was in a darker blue car, possibly a Lexus.

He’s amazed no one was injured, “The guy was just shooting sporadically he wasn’t looking, luckily nobody got hit, nobody got hurt, just the cars. It was crazy intense.”

For shoppers, it’s concerning Edith Diaz-Lam says, “It makes me nervous to know.” Deputies hope someone knows who the shooter is and reports him. Frank says, “I hope somebody turns them in.”

Call Crimeline with any information at 800-423-TIPS.

