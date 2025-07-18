‘Good Trouble’ protests bring hundreds to the streets across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — From the streets of downtown Orlando to the corners of Deland, Altamonte Springs, Mount Dora, and Melbourne, hundreds of protesters gathered for yet another demonstration.

“We have to show that we are not just going to lie down and roll over and let them walk all over us,” said Melinda McCurdy, who protested in Orlando. “We think that the administration is not doing its job, so we would like to bring clarity to our fellow voters,” said Linda Kero in Mount Dora.

The organizers with the 50501 Movement called it the “Good Trouble” protests, in reference to the late civil rights leader John Lewis. “We’re not here to make bad trouble. We’re here for good trouble,” a protester in Melbourne said. “We want people to listen to what we have to say and hear the cries of the people.”

People of all ages came together for the peaceful demonstration.

Dozens of OPD officers were also deployed, just to make sure everyone was safe.

With megaphones, demonstrators called attention to alligator Alcatraz, federal budget cuts, and tariffs.

Some also showed up to counter-protest. “Even when Biden was president, they didn’t reach the 50% tally of being proud to be American. So, it’s anti-American,” said the counter protester at the demonstration in DeLand.

The crowds this time around were smaller than in June during the ‘No Kings Day’ protest, which was also championed by the 50501 Movement.

Still, organizers say it’s about keeping the conversation going. “Knowing that numbers are smaller today, but we are small and mighty. And we are making change happen, so I’m really proud of that,” said Corey Hill, with the 50501 Movement in Orlando.

The next protest is scheduled for August 2nd, when Governor Ron DeSantis and GOP leaders are expected to visit Orlando.

