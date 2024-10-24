Tropics Update: Atlantic is quiet, but that may change come next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s all quiet in the tropical Atlantic, but that could change late next week.

There are indications that a tropical system may organize during the middle to later portions of next week in the northwestern Caribbean.

The Climate Prediction Center is giving this region a greater than 40% chance of seeing development between October 30 – November 5.

Computer models are far from agreement about development in this area. Some are aggressively organizing activity while others are not showing any development at all.

It is too early to know the exact location of the organization, the intensity of a possible complex and movement and direction.

It also way too early to speculate on impacts, if any, the state of Florida could experience.

