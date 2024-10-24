Sarah Boone trial: Defense expected to rest in alleged ‘suitcase murder’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The defense is expected to rest its case Thursday in the trial of Sarah Boone.

She’s accused of killing her boyfriend by trapping him inside of a suitcase.

Day 9 of the trial will begin Thursday morning and Boone’s defense could rest its case by the afternoon.

Boone took the stand to plead her case on Tuesday and told jurors she was unaware Jorge Torres couldn’t breathe.

And she didn’t help him because she feared for her life.

“There was no lesson to be learned, I just wanted him to try to understand how I felt so maybe he could progress in being a better person the next day,” Boone said.

She said a history of violence between herself, and her boyfriend caused their game to go south, ending his life in a matter of minutes.

Closing arguments could begin Friday and even possibly ending with a verdict Friday night.

