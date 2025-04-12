Seminole County prepares for the upcoming Hurricane Season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With the 2025 Hurricane Season approaching, Seminole County is starting preparations months ahead.

Public work crews were seen earlier today clearing ditches, cleaning out pipes and making road repairs.

Officials tell Channel 9 they’re also doing regular inspections to make sure everything is working properly.

Next week the Public Work Roads & Stormwater Division will have demonstrations on how these operations work.

