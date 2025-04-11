Orlando murder suspect arrested after fleeing to Puerto Rico, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused in an Orlando homicide case from last month is now behind bars.

Police say Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon, 27, was captured in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshal Service and Homeland Security on Friday. He is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and second-degree grand theft.

Police say Bruno De Leon killed Luis G. Vicente-Martinez. The victim was found in his vehicle in the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road during the early morning hours of March 15.

Detectives determined that the incident was a robbery and the suspect had fled to Puerto Rico.

Police say there are no other suspects in this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group