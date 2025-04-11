Space Florida Envisions Commercial Space HUB at KSC’s Exploration Park

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Park is KSC’s Space Commerce District.

It’s already home to Space Florida, Blue Origin, and Airbus U.S. Space and Defense. And right now, NASA and Space Florida are exploring ways to support future growth.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long told us, “You know the environmental assessment is really just the first step in a longer process where we’re making sure that when all the sites with an exploration park are ready to meet future demand.”

Long sees Exploration Park as a burgeoning commercial aerospace hub.

He added, “We still are projecting roughly about a billion dollars of additional economic impact a year from those various companies that are interested, and we expect that to continue to increase over time.”

