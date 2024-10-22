Local woman accused of killing boyfriend expected to testify in court Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial of an Orange County woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend continues Tuesday.

Sarah Boone is accused of leaving Jorge Torres to die inside of a zip-up suitcase in 2020.

Jurors heard more testimony Tuesday about the events surrounding Torres’ death.

The associate medical examiner for Orange County took the stand on Monday.

She said Torres had injuries that included blunt force trauma to his head.

However, it’s unclear when the injuries occurred.

Boone is charged with second-degree murder and could face decades in jail if found guilty.

Boone is expected to take the stand in her defense Tuesday afternoon.

