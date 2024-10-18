WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Sarah Boone ‘suitcase murder’ trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Opening statements are underway in the trial of an Orange County woman accused of trapping her boyfriend inside a suitcase.
Sarah Boone is charged with second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Boone killed Jorge Torres in 2020 during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.
The judge swore in the jury Thursday and gave the panel instructions.
