WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Sarah Boone ‘suitcase murder’ trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — Opening statements are underway in the trial of an Orange County woman accused of trapping her boyfriend inside a suitcase.

Sarah Boone is charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Boone killed Jorge Torres in 2020 during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

The judge swore in the jury Thursday and gave the panel instructions.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

