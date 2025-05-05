Polk County Sheriff asks for public’s help after shootout injures three teens at prom after-party

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with information about a shooting at an after-prom gathering.

The shooting happened around 3:30 A.M Sunday at Famagusta Drive in Davenport, according to deputies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said three Osceola High School students were hurt in the shooting, though all were released from the hospital by Monday evening.

A 17-year-old female was grazed in the forehead and shoulder by a bullet, an 18-year-old male was also grazed in the forehead, and a third 17-year-old male was hit in the eye by shrapnel.

According to the sheriff, the 17-year-old male hit by shrapnel could face permanent vision loss as a result of his injury.

Judd said at least two of the students were “alive by the grace of God” after they were caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two groups.

According to the sheriff, investigators believe there were three shooters, though so far no arrests have been made.

Judd said the incident is under investigation. However, Jones High School and Dr. Phillips High School had proms on Saturday evening.

According to the Sheriff, several after-prom parties at short-term rentals in Osceola County were shut down. Still, investigators believe some students relocated to a Wawa parking lot and the Davenport condo complex on Famagusta Drive.

The Sheriff voiced frustration as witnesses had seemingly remained silent about the crime.

“We’re having to get our investigative leads from the videos because no one saw anything. How healthy is that? How smart is that,” said Judd.

Judd said at least 100 people were at the scene during the shooting. Deputies said, “Several people immediately fled after this occurred and don’t appear to want to cooperate with this investigation.”

Investigators are combing through tons of video evidence but need the community’s help to solve the crime. Judd asked parents to talk with their students about whether they witnessed the shooting.

“They will shoot again and they may have shot before, if nobody’s telling on them and if nobody is helping us identify them,” said Judd.

The Sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or anonymously reach out to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS or via their mobile app.

