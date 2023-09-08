Suitcase murder case: Sarah Boone expected to make court appearance Friday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase is set to appear in court Friday.

Sarah Boone has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jorge Torres.

Investigators said she put him in a bag during a drunken game of hide-and-seek in 2020.

They said video shows Boone taunting Torres while he struggled to breathe.

Her trial is set to begin next month.

