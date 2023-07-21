Woman accused in hide-and-seek suitcase murder due in court Friday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for an Orange County woman accused of killing her boyfriend during a game of hide-and-seek are set to be back in court Friday.

Investigators said Sarah Boone drunkenly zipped Jorge Torres Jr. into a suitcase at their Winter Park home and left him to die in February 2020.

They said video shows Boone taunting Torres while he struggled to breathe.

Records indicate the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Friday’s hearing could be the last time her lawyers are in court before her trial.

It is set to begin on Monday.

