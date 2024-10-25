Orange County opening express voting sites to offset wait times

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections is working to cut down on voting wait times.

Leaders tell us long lines can deter people from making their voices heard.

Starting Saturday, Orange County voters will be able to use express sites to cast their early ballots.

Valencia College will be the first, serving as an extension from the Winter Park Library voting location.

The express sites will be an extension of designated voting locations.

“To make sure voters have the ability to get in a timely fashion, make their voice heard, and get out,” Glen Gilzean, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said.

Right now, the Orange County Supervisor of Election office is targeting three express sites with hopes of adding ten.

Gilzean hopes the additional sites will help voters only spend 15 to 30 minutes in line.

“The staff is ready, we have the equipment, we have the people ready to go,” Gilzean said. “It’s just a matter of waiting for Orange County to provide the green light.”

The office has also launched an interactive map voters can check out before they head to the polls. This will show them how much time it can take to cast a ballot at the 22 locations across the county.

“We plan for back to school, we plan for a storm, you have to plan to vote,” Gilzean said.

Nearly 80,000 residents have already voted in person. The same turnout has been reported for vote-by-mail as well.

“I think by expanding to these express sites, we’ll be able to offload, give people options, and make their voice heard,” Gilzean said.

As a reminder, early voting runs through November 3rd from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The interactive wait time map can be found here

