Thousands turn out for first day of early voting in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting is now open in all of Central Florida.

Election officials said things were very busy at voting sites across Central Florida.

The Orange County supervisor of elections says the county saw record turnout.

More than 18,000 voters cast their ballots on Monday.

That’s nearly 1,400 more than the previous record set for the general back in 2020.

With Election Day just two weeks away, deadlines are approaching fast.

Voters have until Thursday to request a mail-in ballot.

Early voting ends Nov. 3 in most counties.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Visit the website of the Supervisor of Elections for the county where you live for more information on early voting site locations.

