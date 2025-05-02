Orlando Health launches Children’s Heart Institute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is launching a new facility called the Orlando Health Children’s Heart Institute.

The center provides comprehensive care for children and adults with congenital heart disorders.

Orlando Health says the institute will be a single destination for families seeking advanced treatment for both congenital and acquired heart disease. It aims to do this by having a multidisciplinary team of experts in one facility. This includes pediatric cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists, nurses and other specialists.

The Orlando Health Children’s Heart Institute’s services will include surgical care, interventional cardiology, outpatient cardiology, diagnostic services and cardiovascular intensive care.

“The launch of the Orlando Health Children’s Heart Institute marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the highest level of specialized care for the youngest members of our community,” said Orlando Health Senior Vice President and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children President Justin Williams “By centralizing our expertise, we are creating a truly patient-centered environment where children with complex cardiac conditions can receive the full spectrum of care they need, from diagnosis to long-term management.”

