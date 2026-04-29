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Why Spirit Airlines matters to Florida flight prices

“If low-cost capacity were reduced, larger carriers could gain more pricing power”

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Spirit Airlines FILE - The tail of a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 is shown as the plane prepares to take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jan. 19, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Financial uncertainty surrounding Spirit Airlines could have an outsized impact on Florida travelers, where the airline plays a major role in keeping fares low on many popular routes.

Low-cost airlines seek $2.5 billion bailout amid rising fuel and labor costs

Industry analysts say any major disruption to Spirit’s operations could lead to higher ticket prices, particularly in leisure-heavy markets such as Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Caribbean routes where the airline has historically offered some of the lowest fares.

The airline’s financial situation has drawn renewed attention ahead of a court hearing involving creditor negotiations, according to travel industry commentary shared this week.

Analysts note that if low-cost capacity were reduced, larger carriers could gain more pricing power in affected markets.

Florida has long been one of Spirit’s strongest regions because of both tourism and family travel demand.

Travel experts say passengers with future bookings should monitor airline updates closely and consider reviewing refund protections tied to their payment method if service disruptions occur.

At this point, Spirit continues operating scheduled flights.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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