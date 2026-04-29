Secret Service plans tight security for President Trump’s visit to The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Just days after an attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Donald Trump is set to travel to Central Florida for a rally on Friday.

The event will take place at The Villages High School.

With the timing so close to the latest violence, officials say to expect for security to be heightened.

According to law enforcement sources, the rally will be held indoors, likely in the school’s auditorium.

Officials say the decision is driven by the expected crowd, which is anticipated to include many older attendees.

To better understand what security could look like, WFTV spoke with Donald Mihalek, a retired agent with the United States Secret Service who served on presidential details for George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“Anytime there’s an incident impacting a president, whether it’s a small incident or a big incident, the Secret Service is there to go back and reassess its plans,” Mihalek said about security after the attack Saturday.

He explained that planning for a presidential visit typically begins about a week in advance, with agents working to identify potential risks and implement safeguards.

“That includes expanding security perimeters and establishing checkpoints,” Mihalek said.

He added that local law enforcement agencies will play a key role in monitoring surrounding areas, including nearby businesses and public spaces.

Mihalek described the security approach as layered. He said it will likely be “three rings” or layers of security surrounding the event site.

“You’ll see canine units, police officers, Secret Service agents, magnetometers, counter-snipers, and other assets reinforcing those zones,” he said. “As people get closer to the event, security gets tighter and tighter.”

This isn’t the first time the Secret Service has had to make a security plan in the Villages. President Trump held rallies there in 2019 and 2020.

In August 2024, hundreds of people in their Trump-themed golf carts lined the streets for a massive rally.

For those planning to attend, Mihalek recommends staying alert for guidance from the White House or Secret Service about permitted and prohibited items.

Long lines are expected due to screening procedures, and attendees are encouraged to bring any necessary medications.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 11 a.m.

A coalition of at least four groups plan to protest on Friday at the location for the Trump event: Democratic Club of the Villages, Central Florida Tri-County Indivisible, Sumter County Democrats, and Villagers for Democracy.

Organizers made clear they want to make this a “peaceful event,” calling it a “sign holding rally.”

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