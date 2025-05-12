‘Bamboozled’: State investigating after customers claim moving companies held belongings hostage

ORLANDO, Fla — Moving can be a hassle and picking the wrong mover can leave customers feeling boxed in.

“I was mortified. I felt stupid. I felt like I had gotten bamboozled,” said Victoria Henry after her most recent move.

Complaints have been mounting against a man who appears to own and operate a number of moving companies across the state including some in central Florida. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating Shawn Thompson and his company Thompson Nation Holdings LLC. Thompson is connected to several moving companies. Some of them are registered businesses in Florida. The state alleges some of the others are fake entities that use fake addresses.

“Right there you can see it was more damage. This actually like crushed a little bit,” Mackenzie Wiebe said as he showed the Action 9 team around his home. Wiebe was describing damage to his television that he claims was done by a company called Stellar Relocation.

But Wiebe would feel lucky if that was the worst part of his experience with Stellar Relocation.

Wiebe told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, “It’s not really a company. It was like a racket.”

His original quote from Stellar was $850 after he and his dad detailed what he had to move to his parents’ house in Deland. The contract listed other possible costs, but it was only after all his belongings were on the moving truck did he find out the move would be nearly $3400, four times the original estimate.

“They said, okay, now it was like under their possession. They were going to go put it in a warehouse,” said Wiebe. To keep from that happening, he allowed the movers to follow him to his bank to withdrawal cash. He said the workers for Steller Relocation let him know he could pay in cash or money order only, but they wouldn’t accept a money order from his bank. His mom said they demanded even more money on the other end when they arrived at her home, but would only take cash.

Mackenzie Wiebe’s mom, Raffaella Fenili Wiebe said, “You’re alone against the three of them, and these people are clearly trained not to be movers, but to be bullies.”

When she couldn’t provide enough cash, she claims they just dumped everything into a pile on the driveway. Stellar Relocation is a listed as a fictitious business name in state records that’s owned by a company named One Man One Van LLC. The man behind that company is Shawn Thompson.

Action 9 saw Thompson on an Instagram video talking about business. On the video he’s heard saying, “Let’s get that energy going. Let’s get that business going. Let’s get that money flowing.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched its investigation after getting a number of complaints. It issued an administrative complaint against Thompson Nation Holdings LLC and found the companies it operated held goods hostage despite customers paying or offering to pay the original amount on the invoice. The state also alleges their moving trucks didn’t have proper insurance.

The business names listed in the state complaint are All Stars Moving and Storage LLC, Next Door Relocation LLC, One Man One Van Moving, Today’s Move Movers LLC and Two Man One Truck Movers.

Action 9’s Jeff Deal tried to ask the companies about the consumer complaints and state allegations at addresses for two businesses in Orlando, but no one answered. The Action 9 team also travelled to south Florida and stopped at a couple of business addresses and a home owned by Shawn Thompson to give them a chance to address the complaints.

At one business, a man in a green Mercedes said he didn’t know Thompson and rolled up his window when Jeff Deal approached. There appeared to be a One Man One Van moving truck parked in the back. Even though someone peeked over the fence, no one answered the shop door. A short time later, the Action 9 team saw the same green car parked at the home owned by Thompson. An electronic voice from the doorbell camera said, “Sorry, we’re not interested. Have a great day.”

Florida law requires moving companies to accept at least two forms of payment. Cash or cash equivalents like money orders are considered one form. Credit card is another option, and a personal check is a third option. The state alleges Thompson Nation Holdings LLC only gave the cash/cash equivalent option in many cases. The state also denied the company’s attempt to renew its license to do moves within Florida.

Raffaella Fenili Wiebe said, “It was like the truck is locked, and we’re not unlocking it, and you’re not getting your stuff unless you give us more money.”

Victoria Henry used a company called Green Go Movers to mover her belongings.

“I literally broke down in tears. I was devastated,” she told Action 9. The single mom thought her move would be around $600. Instead, it ballooned to nearly $2500 including a $444 transportation surcharge. The move was within her own apartment complex.

Jeff Deal asked, “When did they tell you it was going to cost more money?”

Victoria Henry answered, “Oh, when it was on the truck.”

She claims the company also threatened to hold her belongings hostage if she didn’t pay.

Shawn Thompson is not listed as the owner of Green Go Movers, but that company is registered at the same Orlando address on Silver Star Road as Thompson Nation Holdings LLC. The invoices for Stellar Relocation and Green Go Movers also list the same person as the customer representative.

Holly Salmons, the CEO of The Better Business Bureau said, “Once your belongings are loaded up and the price tag changes, or the story changes that can be a very costly mistake.” Salmons told Action 9 there are eight companies connected to Shawn Thompson by business name or address that are “F” Rated by the BBB primarily for unanswered complaints.

During a civil lawsuit by a customer in Miami, a judge who ruled against Thompson wrote, “Mr. Thompson admitted that he was a direct participant in this unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent scheme.” In that case, a college student claimed his company threatened to “break her (expletive) if she didn’t pay a higher amount.”

In an Orange County lawsuit, a judge hit Thompson with a $60,000 judgment after the customer saw his moving bill nearly triple the original estimate.

Holly Salmons said, “If the price doubles or triples then if you don’t have that money, you may not get your stuff back.”

That’s why Salmons recommends thoroughly researching companies, getting more than one bid, and reading contracts carefully before trusting anyone with your belongings. Getting more than one bid is important because it can tell you if something is way off about one of the bids.

“All of your worldly possessions are in their hands. So, you don’t want to find out when it’s too late that they’re running this way,” Salmons said.

When Action 9’s Jeff Deal called the number listed for Thompson Nation Holdings in state records, he was told he had the wrong number and the company hasn’t responded to his email. Deal also reached out to the person listed as the owner of Green Go Movers, but has not received a response from him either.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services says its investigation is ongoing. If anyone has reason to believe Thompson Nation Holdings LLC is doing business or attempting to do business, they are encouraged to report them to the state here:www.fdacs.gov/Contact-Us/File-a-Complaint

