‘You’re on the hook’: Homeowner charged $12K for unfinished bathroom renovation

CLERMONT, Fla — Arthur Mueller of Clermont just wanted a bathroom renovation in his home that’s more than 20 years old.

“You know, we’re just looking to get it updated, get it modernized,” Mueller said as he showed Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal the bathroom his children use.

But after he signed the deal, he claims the company closed before doing any work and now the company handling financing is demanding he pay up.

Mueller said, “They informed me that, yep, you’re on the hook for it. You’re gonna have to pay it. It’s not our problem.”

He fears he could be on the hook for the entire amount which is nearly $13,000. Mueller said he thought he was in good hands since he believed he clicked on an ad for a national company called Bath Planet.

A local salesman came to his home and showed him Bath Planet designs.

Mueller told Action 9, “The sales rep asked me if we want to partake in the 0% financing that they offered. I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

He signed the deal in 2023. He was given a certificate with a Bath Planet logo and the words “No Questions Asked Warranty” in bold letters. He received another one touting “The Prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal.”

The contract itself lists the company as Bath Planet of Orlando with an address in Apopka.

In small print it shows Bath Planet of Orlando is a subsidiary of Gutterglove South & Home Renovation LLC and Gutter Gard South LLC. All of the companies seem to be based near Atlanta, Georgia.

“They said it’s going to be about three months because they have the materials coming out of Chicago, which is the corporate office for Bath Planet.

But the materials never arrived and the work wasn’t done. A few months later, Bath Planet of Orlando LLC dissolved and Gutter Gard South LLC withdrew its authority to do business in Florida. Arthur Mueller said the Bath Planet corporate office referred him to Momnt, the financing company Mueller was already making payments to for this renovation.

Mueller said, “We called Momnt and said, ‘Hey, I just got an email saying my payment is due. This account was closed.’ (They replied) ‘Well, sir, it was closed, but we brought it back active, you’re due for a payment.’”

When Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal reached out to Bath Planet’s parent company Bath Concepts or BCI, as part of an emailed statement it, wrote:

Since each dealer is independently owned and operated, BCI does not operate or control a dealer’s business and generally has no direct communication with a consumer. BCI is no longer doing business with this dealer.

In a follow-up email the company wrote: Bath Planet of Orlando is a subsidiary of Gutter Glove/Gutter Gard – they took Mr. Mueller’s money.

Momnt sent this statement by email:

Momnt services accounts that originate from FDIC-insured lending partners. We do not comment on specific merchant or consumer accounts. We are committed to resolving disputes and fulfilling our obligations to our consumers. Each dispute is unique and is taken seriously. We investigate all claims thoroughly and take appropriate action based on the results of the individual investigation.

Momnt has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau because of a “pattern of complaints alleging Refund/Exchange, Contract, and Billing Issues.”

Arthur Mueller wasn’t happy with the answer the company gave him.

He said, “They basically told me, ‘Well, too bad you’re on the hook for over twelve grand and your payment’s due.’”

And Mueller feels Bath Planet should bear some responsibility for its local dealers.

“So, what safeguards are these two companies using to protect their customers? I don’t see any,” he said.

Action 9 also tried to reach the man who owned Bath Planet of Orlando LLC, Daniel Bradley, by phone and email, but so far has not heard back.

