Accused FSU mass shooter to face judge after release from hospital

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in a mass shooting at Florida State University has been released from the hospital and may face a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner after his medical release on Monday.

Investigators say Ikner killed two people and hurt six others on April 17 before he was shot by law enforcement.

One student captured the gunfire outside the Student Union.

Ikner was transferred out of Leon County and is being held in Wakulla County, where he will await his first court appearance.

Authorities say he used his stepmother’s former service weapon, a gun she once carried as an 18-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Channel 9 will monitor his first appearance in court and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

