‘He likes to beat up cats’: Brevard County man arrested for animal cruelty, sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An animal abuse suspect is set to face a Brevard County judge on Thursday.

Deputies released a video on Wednesday showing the arrest of 18-year-old Kieran McKinney.

Investigators said videos show McKinney spraying water into a cat’s carrier while it was inside.

Deputies learned about that after responding to a different case, where they say he threw a cat off a third-floor balcony.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says this behavior will not be tolerated.

