Sheriff: Deputies remove over 300 neglected animals from ‘hazardous’ home in Polk County

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said they are investigating a massive case of animal neglect after hundreds of animals were found at a home in Frostproof.

Officials said they found 142 cats, 3 dogs, and 164 fowl, including ducks, chickens, geese, and a peacock on the property.

Deputies said they were called to perform a welfare check Thursday morning at a mobile home on Fazzini Drive.

Officials said they were told a 75-year-old woman was living there in a “hoarder situation.”

Deputies said they observed a strong ammonia smell outside the residence when they first arrived.

Inside the home, they discovered numerous wire cages that contained around 75 chickens, peacocks, and ducks.

Some of these animals appeared to be malnourished and sick, according to a report.

The deputies also encountered around 50 cats running around the home and 10 overfilled litter boxes with dried feces on the floors and walls around the boxes.

Deputies were told the woman claimed that she rescues cats and cares for numerous chickens and ducks.

Members of Polk County Animal Control, the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, Agricultural Crimes, and Crime Scene were later called to respond to the property.

Firefighters said air samples inside of the home with an ammonia reader found between 70 and 100 parts per million of ammonia.

Officials said anything over 50 parts per million is hazardous to health.

Investigating deputies said that they also found dirty water in containers in the animal pens, all of the pens contained large amounts of feces on the bottom of the wire cages, the cages had not been cleaned for a long time,

and cats running loose throughout every part of the home.

Deputies and staff had to wear respirator masks to investigate the conditions of the home.

Five cats were found to have severe eye and nasal discharge and respiratory issues, which are common signs of cats that have been exposed to high levels of ammonia for an extended period of time, deputies said.

The woman told deputies that she has been overwhelmed by the amount of animals she has and that it has become too much for her to handle.

The animals will be evaluated by veterinarians and Polk County Animal Control will work with the general public, the SPCA, and animal rescue organizations to find forever homes for them.

Polk County Animal Control is asking the public who are interested in adopting the animals to stop by their location at 7115 De Castro Rd, Winter Haven on Friday and Saturday.

People can also email animalcontrol@polksheriff.org and provide their name, address, email, and telephone number and share how they would like to help.

