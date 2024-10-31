Crews respond after several vehicles, building catch fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Orange County responded to a large active fire Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out around 9:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Palm Avenue, not far from Apopka Boulevard.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles and a structure caught fire.

Read: ‘He likes to beat up cats’: Brevard County man arrested for animal cruelty, sheriff says

Around 14 crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Read: Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly couple

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group