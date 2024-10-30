Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly couple

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple she was caring for.

Yvonne Wroblewski is facing several charges, including elderly exploitation, grand theft, and fraudulent use of an ID.

She was taken into custody from inside an internet gambling establishment on Monday.

“This is the ultimate scumbag of scumbags. She was hired to care for an 88-year-old man who was in his last stages of life and his 77-year-old wife,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Read: Civil rights attorney calls for justice after Brevard man was left paralyzed from police encounter

He said that while caring for the couple, Wroblewski used ATMs across the county to withdraw money from their accounts. She also wrote herself checks and opened credit cards. The couple’s family eventually caught on and alerted law enforcement.

This type of crime is one Chitwood’s team deals with often. It’s why on Wednesday, he was asked to speak to seniors at Pictona in Holly Hill. The event was one of several he’s been part of this year.

Read: Former Disney employee accused of hacking menu creation system, changing allergen information

“They are really good. They create a sense of urgency. Your grandkid was in a car accident, we need X amount of dollars or your social security isn’t coming give us all your information and we will straighten it out for you,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood said last year alone, $4.5 million was taken from people 65 or older in some sort of fraud scheme in Volusia County. He adds this year, the county will surpass that number.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group