Three men wanted in Brevard County shootout that injured toddler, still at large

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the three men who opened fire outside a West Cocoa convenience store on South Burnette Drive on Tuesday, injuring a 1-year-old.

Neighbors, including the pastor of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church, say something has to change. Pastor Elder Rodney Osborne told us, “ I think it’s time to put away the fear and to do something about it because I have a three-year-old could have been easily it could have easily been my child. It could be easily someone else’s child or grandchild from a senseless shooting. “

We checked, and since June last year, there have been more than 70 calls for service at or near Cocoa Meat and Produce. This afternoon, the sheriff’s office told us that a number of those calls were generated by deputies already on patrol in the area.

We learned that county commissioner Katie Delaney met with some concerned area residents just a day before the shooting. She said today, “ So at this point, we have to work with law enforcement, we have do work together as a community to make sure that these things don’t happen. We have to talk to our community leaders, go to our churches, go to this neighborhood association. And this is going to be something that is a community effort. No one thing is going fix this.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group