John Morgan announces creation of new political party, hints at future ambitions

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, the face of mega-law firm Morgan & Morgan, announced on Wednesday that he would create a third political party.

Morgan stated, “I’m gonna do the party thing. I’ve spent the money on the legal.”

He discussed his vision for a new political party that would welcome both Democrats and Republicans, whom he referred to as “D’s and R’s.” Morgan emphasized, “I think there needs to be some D’s and R’s for the first four. Then I’m going to say, who wants to join?”

He also mentioned the possibility of running for governor with this new party.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is another candidate in the race, backed by President Trump, while former Senate Democratic leader Jason Pizzo is running as an independent.

Morgan said, " I’ve been out there in Florida since 1988 and I’ve had the three amendments so I think I have that advantage that nobody else really has."

Aubrey Jewett, a Political Science Professor at UCF, shared that Morgan has suggested forming a minor party called the Capitalist Party. Jewett explained to Channel 9 how the emergence of a new political party could impact the Democratic Party.

Jewett said “If we have one or more independent candidates running , chances are that’s going to split the anti-Republican vote You know with the Democratic candidate and make it harder for them to win and make it easier for the Republican to win.”

Evan Power, Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, released a statement saying in part:

“Let’s be real, John: you can’t slap a new label on the same failed ideas and expect a revival. If it quacks like a duck, it’s still a duck—and you’re still a Democrat.

In response, Morgan expressed optimism, saying, “If my idea is a bad idea, I’ve had many and my life won’t change. But I think if we do it and it happens that people lives would change in Florida, because I don’t believe there’s any compromise in our political system anymore, anywhere on both sides.”

