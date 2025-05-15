Florida lawmakers fail to pass Jason Raynor Act

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers fail to pass the Jason Raynor Act for a second time.

The bill, named after Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor, would have stiffened penalties for crimes against law enforcement officers.

Othal Wallace shot and killed Raynor while he was on patrol back in 2021. Wallace was convicted of manslaughter with a firearm and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The bill passed in the Senate in April. But it failed in the House over a disagreement about the language in the bill.

Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza prosecuted Wallace, and he supports the bill. He said, in a statement, “We are hopeful that next year we can produce a bill that makes it through both chambers and will be signed by the governor.”

