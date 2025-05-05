Lifestyle magazine Orange Appeal highlights Channel 9 Anchor Daralene Jones

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 anchor and investigative journalist Daralene Jones shines brightly in Orange Appeal as a remarkable woman to watch in Central Florida.

Jones is a dedicated businesswoman, a passionate community leader and a loving mother who often shares her insights as a guest speaker at events across Central Florida.

Orange Appeal attributed the feature to observing Jones as she discussed her insights on navigating life at the recent Women’s Business Forum hosted by downtown Orlando Partnerships.

Her candid and transparent responses truly inspired Orange Appeal, leading it to invite her to share even more insights for their May issue. You can find further excerpts from the article below.

What event has had the most significant impact on your life?

“When my mother died, I was 8 years old. I remember vividly sitting in the hospital room, starring at her connected to tubes and a breathing machine. It was the only thing keeping her alive, and a difficult decision had to be made to let her go. It hurts no less today than it did at 8 years old.

“As a child, there’s no way to comprehend the life-long impact of parental loss, and it has shown up in different ways throughout the phases of my life. In high school and college, the impact of losing stirred up emotions that were much different from what I felt when I got my first television contract or even when I became a mother for the first time.

“Through the years, I built a wall of self-protection and survival, because losing my mother required me to figure out life, and grow up faster than a child should, mentally and emotionally. It forced me to learn responsibility, how to manage life matters and compartmentalize certain aspects of life to deal with the most immediate matters in front of me. And because I lost my mother at such a young age, I developed the grit, perseverance and drive that have helped me achieve every goal I set for myself and even those goals set for me by someone else, that initially appeared unattainable or a set up for failure.

“When I question why or how things are happening, I remember that not only is God watching over me, but so is my mother.”

How do you manage the daily juggle? And what gets you through the tough days?

“Several years ago, I got into listening to books and podcasts, and I heard someone talking about how they create a list of three or four things to do each day, and what they don’t get to, is then moved to the top of the list the next day.

“So, that’s what I subscribe to. I’m highly organized, sometimes to a fault and I’m married to my calendar because there is a lot to juggle with work, community events, board and civic or social meetings, our family events, three boys in baseball and social organizations. Each day I create that list, and I don’t beat myself up if I don’t get to number three or four, I just move it to the next day.

“And, although, my husband won’t believe this – I say ‘no’ a lot, without an explanation because every time I say ‘yes’ it is likely carving away at family time. It is hard to say no, because this community has supported me, believed in me, cheered for me, and empowered me throughout my career, but that’s also why I give back to it, when I can. Because I juggle so much, there can be tough days, but I am alwaysreminded that I’ve already been through my toughest day, losing my mother, so I can get through whatever obstacles are placed in front of me.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t get stressed, frustrated or even feel defeated, but I push through because none of it is tougher than the loss of my mother. And I have a card in front of my computer screen that simply says “love.” It reminds me to not be so hard on myself."

What do you hope your children learn from you?

“My children are my greatest accomplishment, and I feel an incredible amount of pressure raising them. I want them to learn the power of believing in yourself, self-determination, perseverance and independence. My husband and I always tell them that they have to want whatever it is they are trying to achieve, whether it’s better grades or more hits in baseball.

“Developing self-determination and perseverance creates a sense of wanting something better for yourself without relying on what someone else wants for you. When you want it, you go after it harder. I want them to gain a sense of independence that gives them the courage to travel the world or start a business. I want them to learn how to live life without the fear of failure.”

Who is your “shero” and why?

“My mother and my sisters, Dorothy and Donna. It wasn’t until I had children that I realized how difficult it is to juggle life with children. This is the hardest job, ever, and it’s not always stacked nicely like a plate of buttermilk pancakes!

“Some days are pure chaos. When I reflect on how my mother worked full-time, while raising five children, solo, I sit in amazement. It’s that thought driving me each day to give our children my best, not to short-change them. I don’t hit the mark every day, but I certainly try, with the help of my dear husband.

“And when my mom passed away, my sister Dorothy was a teenage mother, who eventually went on to raise me and her son while she pushed herself through undergraduate and graduate school, with honors, before her successful career in education.

“Donna, with two young children, also worked full-time building her career as a real estate property manager. They both could’ve given up on life and they didn’t. They are my examples; they are why I know that we don’t have to become a product of our environment or our circumstances. We were born in the projects on the south side of Chicago and moved around a lot before mom passed, so by all accounts, we shouldn’t be where we are, but God had a different plan.”

When are you the most happy?

“There’s nothing that gives me greater joy than spending time with my husband and our three boys. During the pandemic we started movie night on Friday. Every Friday the boys take turns picking a new (or old favorite) movie, we all cuddle up on the sofa and binge on popcorn, cookies, candy and juice boxes! Sometimes they set it up like a real theater with a cash register and stand to buy tickets.

“It’s a real treat because we don’t allow them to watch TV on school nights and their time is limited on weekends because we force them outdoors to play basketball, throw/kick balls, or ride bikes to burn off energy. If you see us on the West Orange Trail, say hello!

“Lately, we’ve started board games, and the boys are so competitive! The laughter that fills our home is pure joy and makes me so happy. I find myself filled with joy when I’m sitting in my chair on the baseball field watching them play, while my husband coaches their teams and when we are driving to school for drop off, having conversations about the most random things.

“Getting up on a Saturday, listening to my mom’s old school music and making homemade pancakes for our family, brings me joy. Being a mom it all makes me so happy, and it’s a happiness that I didn’t know was still inside of me.”

