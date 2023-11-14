2 local breweries file for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two Central Florida breweries each have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Orlando-based Deadwords Brewing and DeLand-based Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. each filed for the restructuring in the past month. Here’s more on each filing:

Deadwords: Filed on Oct. 1, listing between $500,000-$1 million in assets and $1 million-$10 million in liabilities. The brewery opened in 2022 and has an Orlando taproom near Camping World Stadium. It remains open.

Persimmon Hollow: Filed on Nov. 10, listing $1 million-$10 million in assets and $1 million-$10 million in liabilities. The brewery — founded in 2014 — has two locations in DeLand, one in Port Orange and another in downtown Orlando, which remain open. It recently announced in a Nov. 1 online post that it will be closing a location in Horizon West’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

