New Japanese restaurant coming to Orlando’s Mills 50 District

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Japanese hot plate concept will open in a building being constructed in Orlando’s Mills 50 District.

Hot As Rice Japanese Kitchen posted to Instagram on Monday, announcing it will open at North Mills Avenue and Woodward Street, just north of East Colonial Drive.

“Coming soon: where passion meets the plate!” the post read. “Get ready to sizzle up your dining experience as our hot plate takes Japanese rice to new heights.”

Read: Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? This state may force the restaurant to open every day

The restaurant’s owners -- who also own Happy Lemon, Mochibae and Kasai & Koori -- said they plan to open their newest restaurant by mid-summer.

The previous building on the property housed a 7-Eleven convenience store and a laundromat, but it was demolished in 2021.

Read: Armstrong Lock property in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood sold to Agave Azul restaurant chain owner

See a map of the new restaurant below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group