Armstrong Lock property in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood sold to Agave Azul restaurant chain owner

The corner property in Orlando’s trendy Mills 50 neighborhood that long was home to Armstrong Lock & Security Products has been sold.

A deed posted to Orange County public record Aug. 31 shows Armstrong Lock Inc. sold the property at 1120 N. Mills Ave. on Aug. 30 for $3.15 million.

The buyer in the transaction was Cultura Hospitality LLC, a Winter Park-based entity that Florida Division of Corporations records show is registered to Juan Rios and Joel Rios, owners of the popular Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana chain of restaurants.

