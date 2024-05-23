Raising Cane’s, Dutch Bros Coffee & City Barbeque being built near Full Sail University

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A trio of restaurants is being built in Orange County, bringing more options to the area surrounding Full Sail University.

The construction is being done at Scarlet Road and South Semoran Boulevard, where the University Shoppes shopping plaza stood for decades.

The site was once home to China Garden, Johnny’s Diner, A Comic Shop, The Geek Easy and several other businesses. They ended up being demolished.

These three chains will open locations at that site: Raising Cane’s, Dutch Bros Coffee and City Barbeque.

Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open in late July or early August.

Raising Cane’s plans to open in the fall.

Channel 9 has reached out to City Barbeque to find out when it plans to open its new location.

The Ohio-based fast-casual barbecue chain has 60 locations across eight states.

See a map below:

