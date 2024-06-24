EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando released its full lineup Monday for November.

EDC Orlando will once again bring electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art to Tinker Field for a 13th year.

This year’s festival will be held Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 and will include a lineup of more than 100 performers, including Tiësto, John Summit, FISHER, Diplo, Alesso, Illenium, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Oliver Heldens and Steve Aoki.

Tickets will go back on sale at noon Thursday.

See a full list of artists below:

4B b2b JSTJR

Ahmed Spins b2b Jaden Thompson

Airrica

Alesso (Sunset set)

Alex Kennon

Align

Amal Nemer

Amelie Lens

AMÉMÉ b2b Honeyluv

Andruss

ATB

Avision

Baggi

Bassrush Experience

Beltran

Black Tiger Sex Machine

BLOND:ISH

Boogie T

Calussa

Carl Cox b2b Vintage Culture

Cedric Gervais

Champagne Drip

Charlie Sparks

Cloonee

Cosmic Gate

Deorro b2b Timmy Trumpet

Dillon Francis b2b Disco Lines

Dimitri Vegas b2b Steve Aoki

Diplo (Sunset set)

Discovery Project

Dreamstate

Drinkurwater

Eazybaked

Edgar V

Eran Hersh

Eric Prydz (Sunset)

Factory 93 Experience

Fisher

FLY WITH US (AC Slater b2b Chris Lorenzo) - Sunset set

Fury with MC Dino

Galantis

Ganja White Night

Gareth Emery

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Hamdi

Hedex

HoneyLuv b2b Bontan

Hypaton

I Hate Models

Illenium

Insomniac Records

Inzo

J.Worra

Jackie Hollander

Jessica Audiffred

John Summit

Jon Casey

Joseph Capriati

Kaskade b2b Alison Wonderland

Klangkuenstler

Kobosil

Layla Benitez

Lost Frequencies

Luccio

Maddix

Mary Droppinz

Mathame

Matroda

Mau P

Max Styler (Sunset Set)

Miyuki

Mochakk

Morten

Natalia Roth

Netsky

Nic Fanciulli

Nicole Moudaber

Noizu

Odd Mob

OG Nixin

Oliver Heldens b2b Benny Benassi

Patrick Mason

Pickle

Ray Volpe

Riordan

Sidepiece

SLANDER

SLANDER Presents: Before Dawn

Sloth

Space 92

Sullivan King

TDJ

The Martinez Brothers

Tiësto

TOBEHONEST

Tom & Collins (Sunset Set)

Troyboi

Veil

Vini Vici (Sunset set)

Wakyin

WAXTRODA (Wax Motif B2B Matroda)

WORSHIP (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991)

Xandra

YDG

Zeds Dead

Zomboy

Zorza

Zuezeu

See a map of its location below:

