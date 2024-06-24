Local

EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando released its full lineup Monday for November.

EDC Orlando will once again bring electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art to Tinker Field for a 13th year.

This year’s festival will be held Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 and will include a lineup of more than 100 performers, including Tiësto, John Summit, FISHER, Diplo, Alesso, Illenium, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Oliver Heldens and Steve Aoki.

Tickets will go back on sale at noon Thursday.

See a full list of artists below:

  • 4B b2b JSTJR
  • Ahmed Spins b2b Jaden Thompson
  • Airrica
  • Alesso (Sunset set)
  • Alex Kennon
  • Align
  • Amal Nemer
  • Amelie Lens
  • AMÉMÉ b2b Honeyluv
  • Andruss
  • ATB
  • Avision
  • Baggi
  • Bassrush Experience
  • Beltran
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • BLOND:ISH
  • Boogie T
  • Calussa
  • Carl Cox b2b Vintage Culture
  • Cedric Gervais
  • Champagne Drip
  • Charlie Sparks
  • Cloonee
  • Cosmic Gate
  • Deorro b2b Timmy Trumpet
  • Dillon Francis b2b Disco Lines
  • Dimitri Vegas b2b Steve Aoki
  • Diplo (Sunset set)
  • Discovery Project
  • Dreamstate
  • Drinkurwater
  • Eazybaked
  • Edgar V
  • Eran Hersh
  • Eric Prydz (Sunset)
  • Factory 93 Experience
  • Fisher
  • FLY WITH US (AC Slater b2b Chris Lorenzo) - Sunset set
  • Fury with MC Dino
  • Galantis
  • Ganja White Night
  • Gareth Emery
  • Giuseppe Ottaviani
  • Hamdi
  • Hedex
  • HoneyLuv b2b Bontan
  • Hypaton
  • I Hate Models
  • Illenium
  • Insomniac Records
  • Inzo
  • J.Worra
  • Jackie Hollander
  • Jessica Audiffred
  • John Summit
  • Jon Casey
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Kaskade b2b Alison Wonderland
  • Klangkuenstler
  • Kobosil
  • Layla Benitez
  • Lost Frequencies
  • Luccio
  • Maddix
  • Mary Droppinz
  • Mathame
  • Matroda
  • Mau P
  • Max Styler (Sunset Set)
  • Miyuki
  • Mochakk
  • Morten
  • Natalia Roth
  • Netsky
  • Nic Fanciulli
  • Nicole Moudaber
  • Noizu
  • Odd Mob
  • OG Nixin
  • Oliver Heldens b2b Benny Benassi
  • Patrick Mason
  • Pickle
  • Ray Volpe
  • Riordan
  • Sidepiece
  • SLANDER
  • SLANDER Presents: Before Dawn
  • Sloth
  • Space 92
  • Sullivan King
  • TDJ
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Tiësto
  • TOBEHONEST
  • Tom & Collins (Sunset Set)
  • Troyboi
  • Veil
  • Vini Vici (Sunset set)
  • Wakyin
  • WAXTRODA (Wax Motif B2B Matroda)
  • WORSHIP (Sub Focus b2b Dimension b2b Culture Shock b2b 1991)
  • Xandra
  • YDG
  • Zeds Dead
  • Zomboy
  • Zorza
  • Zuezeu

See a map of its location below:

