Fight at Magic Mall in Orlando leads to bystander being shot to death, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside of the Magic Mall shopping area on West Colonial Drive, near Texas Avenue.

Police said they arrested Keishawn Richards after a fight near a bar led to the shooting.

According to OPD, officers were called for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the person dead.

The man was later identified as 46-year-old Joseph Philips.

According to OPD, the victim was at the D’Junction Island Bar and Restaurant.

Shops and restaurants surround the area.

Police said he stepped outside just as the fight was happening and was hit when the suspect shot at another person.

On Sunday, about a dozen police vehicles and several police officers blocked off the parking lot and surrounding areas.

People who work in the area told Channel 9 that the bar remains open until late and that something like this was bound to happen.

The alleged shooter was later identified as Keyshawn Richards.

Richards was arrested at home and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

